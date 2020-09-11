New Hanover Co. seeking input on workforce housing in area

“Access to quality, affordable housing for every single person in our community has been, and continues to be, a gap that we must address,” said Workforce Housing Advisory Committee Chair and community advocate Evelyn Adger (Bryant). “Housing is a foundational need and contributes to every person’s, every child’s overall health. It is so important that we get a better understanding of what the public’s perception of workforce and affordable housing is, and also get real data that will help inform our recommendations to the Board of Commissioners and City Council on programs and education that is needed to help our residents. If you live in New Hanover County, please take this housing survey and help us in our work.”