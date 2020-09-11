New Hanover Co. seeking input on workforce housing in area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The joint New Hanover County/City of Wilmington Workforce Housing Advisory Committee has launched a public opinion survey “to help obtain additional information and inform efforts related to workforce housing needs and programs in our community.”
“Access to quality, affordable housing for every single person in our community has been, and continues to be, a gap that we must address,” said Workforce Housing Advisory Committee Chair and community advocate Evelyn Adger (Bryant). “Housing is a foundational need and contributes to every person’s, every child’s overall health. It is so important that we get a better understanding of what the public’s perception of workforce and affordable housing is, and also get real data that will help inform our recommendations to the Board of Commissioners and City Council on programs and education that is needed to help our residents. If you live in New Hanover County, please take this housing survey and help us in our work.”
The survey, which will be open for the next two months, can be completed by any resident in New Hanover County, including those in the City of Wilmington.
“It takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous,” the county said in a news release. “Community groups, nonprofits, places of worship, businesses, and others are encouraged to share the housing survey to help ensure a diverse and high response rate. A final report of both the public opinion survey and housing study is expected to be presented to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners and Wilmington City Council in early 2021.”
