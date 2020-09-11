N.C. deputy declared ‘medically deceased’ after shootout with suspect, officials say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WYFF) - A 35-year-old Henderson County sheriff’s deputy has been declared ‘medically deceased’ after he was shot in the face Thursday morning, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Hendrix, an 8-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was shot by a suspect outside a home on Bethea Drive near Hendersonville, Griffin said.
Deputies got a 911 call around 2:50 a.m. Thursday about someone possibly breaking into a car at a home on Bethea Drive near Hendersonville, Johnny Duncan Jr. with the sheriff’s office said.
“The original caller stated shots were being exchanged between the homeowner and suspects,” Duncan said.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they found a suspect and a vehicle.
A suspect then started shooting at deputies, according to Duncan.
At 3:04 a.m., Hendrix was shot. Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect, Duncan said.
Officials said Thursday afternoon that the Hendrix family accepted the decision from doctors that he was considered brain dead just before 1 p.m.
Hendrix is an organ donor and remains on life support, officials said.
Hendrix was a Marine veteran and has two children. He was engaged and set to be married in October.
The Sheriff’s office released this statement about the deputy’s passing:
"It is with a heavy heart the family of Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix and Sheriff Lowell Griffin announce Ryan’s passing today at 12:57 p.m. Early this morning while the world slept, Ryan responded to assist a family needing help when they became innocent victims of a violent encounter. We all know the tragic outcome, but Ryan refuses to let the story end there.
"Even in passing Ryan continues to exemplify a servant’s heart. You see, Ryan was also an organ donor. He will continue to help strangers for a lifetime, even after making the ultimate sacrifice.
"Ryan’s family wants everyone to know that ‘Ryan was doing the job he was born to do and he died doing the job he loved.’
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
