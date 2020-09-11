Leland man gets decades-long prison sentence after pleading guilty to child sex crimes

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man will spend decades in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child sex crimes, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Justin Thaden, 37, entered guilty pleas in Brunswick County Superior Court on Friday to 44 counts of child pornography, 12 counts of indecent liberties with a child, and three counts of attempted sexual offense with a child.
Thaden was sentenced to 43 to 77 years in prison for the crimes and will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years upon his release.
Prosecutors stated in court that Thaden sexually abused four children between the ages of 8-9 in the Leland area. Some of the offenses dated back to 2015.
During the investigation, Leland police detectives seized Thaden’s cell phone and discovered multiple images of child pornography with victims ranging in age from 2-9.
