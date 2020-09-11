Historic commission rules against Pour House owner’s mural

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The city’s Historic Preservation Commission ruled a downtown business owner must remove a mural painted outside his business.
During its Thursday night meeting, commission members voted 6-2 to deny Joe Apkarian, the owner of the Pour House, a request for a certificate of appropriateness (COA) for the mural.
Last year, Apkarian commissioned a mural to be painted within an external stairwell outside of the bar, which is located in the basement of the Atlantic Trust Building at the corner of Market and Front streets.
Although it was painted last year, the city only recently decided to pursue the issue after receiving a complaint from the city’s historic preservation planner about the mural.
The city claims the mural is not art, but a sign, and is subject to the same sign regulations in the rest of the Historic Overlay District.
However, the historic commission doesn’t have the authority to determine if the mural is art or a sign, and can only determine if the mural is congruous with the rest of the Historic Overlay District based on the city’s Land Development Code.
City staff inspected the mural earlier this month and determined it was approximately 138.4 square feet, which exceeds the maximum permitted area of 50 square feet.
Additionally, the mural can be seen from Market, South Front, and North Front streets, city staff said, which makes the mural subject to review by the city.
Arpkarian has the option to appeal the commission’s decision to the city’s Board of Adjustment.
