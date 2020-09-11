Grayson County deputies looking for 2 girls -- ages 8 and 5 -- missing since Thursday

Two kids are missing from Grayson County (Source: Provided)
By John P. Wise | September 11, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 1:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing children.

On Thursday, 8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples from their home on Grayson Springs Road, according to a post on the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The children are considered to be in danger because of Maples' mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect, the Facebook post said.

If you have seen the two children or Maples, you are urged to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-0303, or 911.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is working a case involving 2 missing children, ages 8 and 5. (Source: Provided)

