Good Shepherd Center could get additional $500,000 for emergency assistance program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Good Shepherd Center soon could receive additional funding to help those severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A resolution authorizing the addition of $500,000 to the City of Wilmington’s contract with the Good Shepherd Center is on the consent agenda for Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
The funds would come from the $1.9 million of Coronavirus Relief Funds received by the city and would be allocated for the emergency assistance program being administered by the center.
“This program provides emergency assistance in the form of rental and utility payments, not to exceed three months, for eligible low-income households impacted by COVID-19,” city staff stated in information prepared for council members.
