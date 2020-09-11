First Alert Forecast: cooler days on the horizon, tropics are very active

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Give me a minute to share with you three important local weather angles and three tropical ones. First, the local...
1) Friday will be steamy and, in a scattered sense, stormy. In the generous sunny spaces between any pop-up showers and storms, expect temperatures to reach mainly the middle and upper 80s for highs.
2) The weekend will have pop-up shower and storm chances and also some toasty sun intervals. If you have outdoor plans, you probably will not need to cancel them, but consider having a back-up plan.
3) A cold front will bring a spell of lower shower chances, more refreshing humidity levels, and cooler temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Lows at least as cool as the 60s are likely.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here, or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Now, since there is a lot of buzz, your tropical takeaways...
1) The tropical wave of low pressure off the Carolina Coast named “Invest 94-L” has all but died but its moisture will keep the weather in the Cape Fear Region, as outlined above, humid and occasionally unsettled through the weekend. Other tropical waves of low pressure close to the Southeast U.S. represent Gulf of Mexico development possibilities.
2) Swell from tropical storms Paulette and Rene will reach the East Coast by this weekend into next week, while the storms themselves are more likely than not to remain offshore. Please be leery of rip currents, especially since many beaches will not have the same lifeguard staffing that they did on and before Labor Day.
3) Tropical waves of low pressure from sub-Saharan Africa carry medium to high development odds as they roll into the Atlantic. These may or may not impact North America in 10-20 days. Make sure to stay alert and chart their progress with sources you know and trust like the National Hurricane Center and your First Alert Weather Team.
You can hope no more hurricanes will hit our shores this year. You can also make sure we are as prepared as possible. Please visit wect.com/hurricane, soak up all the content like a sponge, and have a great weekend!
