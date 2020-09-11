FEMA approves fourth week of lost wages assistance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The Division of Employment Security (DES) received approval, Friday September 11 from the Federal Emergency management Agency (FEMA) to extend Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) by one week for North Carolinians.
Eligible individuals may receive $300 a week in LWA for the weeks ending August 1, Aug. 8, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22; payments will be issued by the DES over the next several days.
People who have unemployment benefits of at least $100 a week and are out of work due to COVID-19 may be eligible for the supplemental payments.
Updates on the timeline for LWA payments can be found here.
North Carolina also approved another additional benefit of $50 a week through the recently enacted Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0.
Individuals who qualify will receive a further $50 a week in addition to their regular unemployment benefits beginning the week ending Sept 5 through the week ending December 26.
The DES is working to reprogram its system to determine eligibility for this COVID-19 Increased Benefit Amount and to issue the benefit.
