Contractor finishes Isaias-related debris pickup in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The removal of Hurricane Isaias-related vegetative storm debris in the city of Wilmington has wrapped up.
City officials say the debris removal contractor, DRC, picked up just over 230,000 cubic yards of debris from the city right-of-ways, city parks, and DOT-maintained streets in city limits.
The cleanup last 32 days, running seven days per week.
Officials say the city’s normal guidelines for vegetative debris are now in effect.
