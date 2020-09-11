Dr. Charles Foust: Taking over New Hanover County Schools at a turbulent time (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“It wasn’t the first thing I looked at,” Dr. Foust said about the sex abuse scandal. “I looked at the district at a whole to see ‘What’s the district doing? What are the positive things going on in the district?’. Then, I did want to know ‘How did this happen?’ Everyone has their own saying of what happened. That’s not what we’re literally trying to find out. We want to make sure now that it doesn’t happen again. Yes, I was aware of the things, I read the news articles, all of the op-Eds. I’ve been trained in Title IX and Title VI, and so I know what should happen, and where we can help support our families, our employees, our communities to make sure that this doesn’t happen again. I’m not going to say there are predators out there that will not attempt it, but we need to know what is the process we will use in the event that there is a Title IX issue that takes place.”