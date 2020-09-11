Artists contribute pieces to help Save a Vet Now

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At a time when many fundraisers are virtual, one is underway during the month of September that encourages you to leave your house, go shopping and get some artwork for your home.
The fundraiser for Save A Vet Now, an organization that aims to prevent veteran suicides, corresponds with Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Artist Tony Vivaldi founded the organization, after hearing the startling numbers on suicide among veterans.
“Veterans are dying of suicide by the astonishing rate of 20 per day,” Vivaldi said.
Save A Vet Now teamed up with Coastal Horizons, a leading provider of mental health services, to create the Veterans Outreach Program, which gives veterans the help they need.
Sales from his art, on display inside Blue Moon Gift Shops, supports the non-profit organization.
Now, through the month of September, shoppers can purchase certain items at Blue Moon Gift Shops and Eclipse Artisan Boutique with the proceeds going to Save A Vet Now.
A raffle is also underway. For $5, donors can buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of Vivaldi’s works, which are on display inside Eclipse.
Representatives from Save A Vet Now will be at the shops on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13, to sell raffle tickets and talk to shoppers about the organization. More information about the fundraiser is available here.
The hope is that Vivaldi’s colorful coastal pieces and the work of other artists will help to stop a darkness from taking the life of another veteran.
If you or someone you know needs help, you can get free, confidential help at all hours at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The number is 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.