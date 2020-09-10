September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The numbers attributed to suicide are alarming.
- 800,000 people die from suicide, worldwide, every year.
- It’s the second leading cause of death in people age 10-34.
- 1 in 5 adults, experiences mental illness, ever year.
World Suicide Prevention Day is an annual reminder that, around the globe, people are calling attention to suicide and what can be done to help prevent it.
After stopping short of taking her own life, Abi Orde published a video on YouTube sharing the stories of people in southeastern North Carolina who have experienced that struggle, firsthand. Its title: “I’m Here Too”.
“Three years ago, on September 13th, I decided my life wasn’t worth living,” says Orde. “This time of year, it’s a constant reminder and a painful struggle.”
Every time I look down, it’s a reminder of where I was in that moment.
The reminder can be found on Orde’s wrist in a series of tattoos.
The “20” symbolizes the age she was when she contemplated taking her life. Next to that, is a semi-colon.
“That tattoo represents the semi-colon movement for suicide prevention,” says Orde. "In a sentence, a semi-colon is a place where the author could have ended the sentence but chose to keep going. That’s what I chose to do, as well. There’s also the word “fight”. That’s an everyday reminder, for me, that the battle is far from over. But I am strong, and I will keep fighting."
Orde’s short film highlights the reality, the stigma and the hope, surrounding those suffering from mental illness.
“There is a stigma attached,” says Orde. “And what’s so frustrating—insurance covers so much physical stuff and there’s just not enough access to mental health care. That’s one of the things that matters most in this world and people cannot access it. Because of that, they’re taking their own lives.”
There is free confidential help, 24/7, through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
It’s available by phone—just call 1-800-273-TALK.
There’s also a lifeline chat online. Go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/ The service is also available in Spanish.
To see Abi’s video “I’m Here Too” in full and to learn more about the struggles some people face, day-to-day, and their efforts to heal, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.