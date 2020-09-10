New Hanover County Schools to expand meal service beginning Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting Monday, Sept. 14, New Hanover County Schools will offer expanded meal service at 44 school sites and an additional 28 neighborhood bus delivery sites.
Parents, guardians, and students can pick up a free meal Monday through Friday.
No parent or guardian consent form is required, and all children age 18 years and younger are eligible to receive meals.
A full list of Curbside Grab & Go meal sites and delivery times can be found below. The following schedule begins Monday, Sept. 14:
