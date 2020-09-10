Neve Campbell to reprise role of Sidney in ‘Scream’ sequel

The actress posted the iconic ghostface mask on Instagram using #ImBack

Neve Campbell arrives at the premiere of "Scream 4" in Los Angeles on Monday, April 11, 2011. "Scream 4" opens in theaters April 15. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) (Source: Matt Sayles)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | September 10, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 3:18 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It appears Neve Campbell plans to reprise her role as Sidney in the latest movie in the Scream franchise.

On Thursday, the actress posted the iconic ghostface mask on Instagram with the caption, “Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack @ScreamMovies

We reported that Courteney Cox and David Arquette will also star in the movie, which is expected to start filming in Wilmington this fall.

Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack @ScreamMovies

The first Scream film was released in 1996. Campbell, Cox, and Arquette starred in that film together.

Paramount Pictures announced last month that the untitled sequel will be released on Jan. 14, 2022.

