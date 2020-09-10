Neve Campbell to reprise role of Sidney in ‘Scream’ sequel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It appears Neve Campbell plans to reprise her role as Sidney in the latest movie in the Scream franchise.
On Thursday, the actress posted the iconic ghostface mask on Instagram with the caption, “Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack @ScreamMovies”
We reported that Courteney Cox and David Arquette will also star in the movie, which is expected to start filming in Wilmington this fall.
The first Scream film was released in 1996. Campbell, Cox, and Arquette starred in that film together.
Paramount Pictures announced last month that the untitled sequel will be released on Jan. 14, 2022.
