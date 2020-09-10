NCDHHS expands mental health support for educators and their families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) recently expanded the Hope4Healers Helpline to support North Carolina teachers, school personnel and their families.
Educators and their families can now receive free mental health and resilience support through Hope4Healers 24 hours per day, seven days a week.
“Our children across the state will be best served by educators and school staff who are taking care of their own mental health needs,” said NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Kody Kinsley.
When teachers, school personnel or their loved ones call the Helpline (919) 226-2002, they will speak to someone who is trained to listen and offer support. Within a day, they will receive a free, confidential, short-term follow-up phone call or video chat from a licensed mental health professional.
Having access to mental health support is essential for educators to deal with the challenges of virtual and in-person teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCDHHS first launched the Hope4Healers Helpline in April in partnership with the North Carolina Psychological Foundation to provide mental health and resilience counseling for first responders, health care and childcare professionals.
Licensed behavioral health professionals can volunteer for Hope4Healers to support this program. Volunteers must register though the NC Training, Exercise and Response Management System (NC TERMS).
More information about the NCDHHS’s Hope4Healers can be found here.
