NC: Trump rally exceeded pandemic limits, but not illegal
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Source: Evan Vucci)
By BRYAN ANDERSON | AP | September 10, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 10:43 AM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A spokeswoman for North Carolina’s governor says President Donald Trump’s rally in Winston-Salem this week violated state health and safety protocols but was not illegal.

Thousands of supporters who attended Tuesday’s rally were seen crammed together without masks or the six feet of physical distancing that the White House itself has recommended.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has limited mass gatherings to 50 people outdoors.

Cooper spokeswoman Dory MacMillan says there is an exception for First Amendment activities including political rallies.

But in a written statement, she also admonished the Trump campaign for putting people’s health at risk by ignoring the rules.

