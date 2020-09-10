Flags to be lowered to half-staff in tribute to Patriot Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 11.
Patriot Day is also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance and honors the victims of the 9/11 tragedy, their families and the heroic sacrifices of first responders.
“Today, nearly two decades after September 11, 2001, we mourn those who died and remain grateful to those who rushed to help. In Washington, New York, Pennsylvania, and here at home, bravery and strength prevailed and lessons of service and sacrifice remain as strong today as they were in 2001,” said Governor Cooper.
As a mark of respect, Cooper encourages individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to fly the flag at half-staff in memory of the thousands of innocent lives lost during one of the deadliest attacks on U.S. soil.
