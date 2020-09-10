First Alert Forecast: shower chances remain, tropics teem with activity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! The period begins with intervals of gloomy skies and bright sunshine, scattered showers, and isolated heavier storms. Cells will generally drift from east to west. Easterly breezes will lock in the humidity, locally bolster the rip current risk, and all but ensure temperatures stay in the 70s and 80s as opposed to more intense 90s.
The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a disorganized tropical wave of low pressure called “Invest 94-L” off of the Carolina Coast. This feature has very low odds of consolidating into a poorly-organized tropical storm as it pushes west toward the Carolinas by this weekend. Interesting for sure! But, regardless of its development, impacts are the same: chances for scattered showers remain in the forecast for the Cape Fear Region.
More defined tropical systems continue to operate in the deep Atlantic Ocean this Thursday. There, tropical storms Paulette and Rene thankfully do not pose any immediate threats to land, but additional strong tropical waves of low pressure carry development chances as they chug westward off Africa. September is the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season and your continued vigilance and preparedness is vital: wect.com/hurricane.
