First Alert Forecast: shower chances remain, tropics teem with activity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! The period begins with intervals of gloomy skies and bright sunshine, scattered showers, and isolated heavier storms. Cells will generally drift from east to west. Easterly breezes will lock in the humidity, locally bolster the rip current risk, and all but ensure temperatures stay in the 70s and 80s as opposed to more intense 90s.