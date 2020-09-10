Feds approve 11 NC counties for replacement food benefits due to Isaias

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - The United States Department of Agriculture approved North Carolina’s waiver request to issue automatic replacement benefits to people who receive Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) in 11 counties impacted by Hurricane Isaias.
The approved counties include New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Onslow.
Due to power outages caused by Isaias' landfall, everyone who received FNS for July by Aug. 4 in the approved counties will receive an additional 40 percent of their July 2020 benefits to replace food lost as a result.
The replacement benefits will be automatically credited to EBT cards on Thursday, Sept. 10. No action is required from those eligible for the replacement services.
FNS recipients who have already received replacement benefits based on a signed affidavit of loss after Hurricane Isaias will not be included in the automatic replacement process.
Other counties approved are Bertie, Camden, Gates, Jones, Martin, Pamlico, and Washington.
