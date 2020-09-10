Duke Energy adds flood protections to Cape Fear area substation

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - Energy customers in Duplin, Pender and New Hanover counties will benefit from Duke Energy’s improvements to its Wallace substation.
After experiencing two historic hurricanes in the last three years, leaders knew adding flood protections to their substations would be critical for future storms.
Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence were six feet high in Wallace, putting the facility underwater and making it impossible for crews trying to restore power.
The project to add a flood barrier went in to the engineering stage after Hurricane Florence and was finally completed this summer. Now both Duke Energy substations in Wallace have flood walls that extend eight feet above ground and 18 feet underground.
If a storm is on the way, workers can quickly install metal gates to seal off the entrances to the site and prepare pumps to prevent rainwater from pooling inside.
“We want it to be easy so when you flip that switch, the power is on, but it takes a lot of work to make sure that power is available when you need it,” said Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks. “A lot of the work happens long before the storm strikes ... it happens when we come in and we make improvements that strengthen the grid and protect it during the storm because we know the best outage is the one you never have."
In addition to the flood walls making sure no water gets inside, critical equipment is on risers now and Duke has also made improvements so some repairs can be done remotely online without even sending someone to the site.
The additions are all part of a multi-faceted plan to improve lines and poles and ensure the area can stand up to strong winds and devastating floods.
“There’s still gonna be instances where we may have some trees down on a line that might interrupt power to your home, but what we want to do is be able to address the essential systems that floodwaters can take out and make sure those are well protected,” said Brooks.“We can’t stop Mother Nature and we can’t redirect the storm, but we can prepare a grid and respond to the storm when it comes through.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.