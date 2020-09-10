Dozens of dead fish wash up on Ocean Isle Beach

Dozens of dead fish wash up on Ocean Isle Beach. (Source: Jonathan Williamson)
By WECT Staff | September 10, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 8:04 PM

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) received calls, Thursday, about dozens of dean fish washing up on Ocean Isle Beach.

According to the DMF public information officer Patricia Smith, a DMF officer responded to the site and took samples to bring back for biologists to test.

They determined the dead fish appeared to be menhaden and, although there were many, they stopped short of calling it a ‘fish kill’.

Currently, there is no information regarding a possible cause.

