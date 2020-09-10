Double your social distancing at the gym, doctor recommends

“I know people are itching to get back to the gym but we should also be thinking about how we can do this in a safe manner,” he said. “Some things that I think we still need to consider doing and I would recommend doing strongly is assessing your own risk before you going to the gym. So, basically are you someone that’s going to be likely to get COVID or likely to get severe illness from COVID, those who have lung disease, heart disease diabetes or are immune compromised, those types of people should probably reconsider going to the gym.”