CFPUA files motion to intervene in North Carolina’s complaint against Chemours

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has filed a motion in Bladen County Superior Court to be granted “equal standing with the State and Cape Fear River Watch in negotiations about measures Chemours must take to address the company’s PFAS releases, including contamination in the drinking water of CFPUA’s customers.”
In a news release Thursday, CFPUA states that while an addendum to the Chemours' consent order announced on Aug. 13 gives the company until 2025 to demonstrate significant reductions in PFAS entering the Cape Fear River, CFPUA customers will face additional costs in the meantime.
Granular activated carbon filters are being constructed at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant at a cost of $43 million. When these filters come online in early 2022, CFPUA estimates it will cost $2.9 million annually to operate them — a cost that will be passed down to the utility’s customers and not Chemours.
CFPUA said the state’s demand of Chemours to mitigate PFAS pollution and provide safe drinking water for private well owners near the chemical maker’s Fayetteville Works site is measured in “days or months” versus years for CFPUA customers who get rely on the Cape Fear River for drinking water.
“We believe all North Carolina residents, including our customers, deserve equal treatment and protection,” CFPUA Executive Director Jim Flechtner said. “We have made this point consistently over the past several months. Clearly, the best way to obtain equitable treatment for CFPUA’s customers and our community is for us to be at the negotiating table.”
