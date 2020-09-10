CFPUA files motion to intervene in North Carolina’s complaint against Chemours

In contrast, CFPUA’s customers and others who rely on the Cape Fear River for their drinking water are told to wait years for promised PFAS reductions measured in percentages. CFPUA began construction in November 2019 on treatment enhancements to the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, which draws raw water from the Cape Fear River. The Granular Activated Carbon filters being constructed will come online in early 2022, three years before Chemours must prove it fulfilled the PFAS reductions promised in the recently announced addendum. The $43 million cost to build the enhancements, as well as the estimated $2.9 million to operate the additional filters each year, are being borne by CFPUA’s customers, not Chemours.