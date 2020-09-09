Wrightsville Beach police warn hotel guests of scam

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is warning hotel guests of a common scam that has been occurring across the country.
According to a WBPD Facebook post, people are calling hotel guests and impersonating front desk staff in an effort to get personal information.
“If you are a guest in a hotel, please never give any personal credit card information over the phone,” WBPD states. "Hotel staff will never call your room and ask for payment information.
“Hotel staff will only ask for payments when you are physically at the front desk of the hotel in person.”
