Wilson Center announces new date for Village People concert

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College announces that the performance by the iconic disco group Village People, originally scheduled for July 23, has been pushed back.
The new date for the concert will be Aug. 21, 2021.
Back in June, Wilson Center officials announced that the rescheduled concert would take place on Aug. 19, 2021, however, a change in the group’s schedule forced the show to be moved back to a different date.
Ticket holders for the originally scheduled performance have been emailed regarding the status of their tickets, and Wilson Center’s Ticket Central urges ticket holders to regularly check their email account associated with the original ticket order.
For additional information, ticket holders should visit www.WilsonCenterTickets.com/event-status/ for the most up-to-date information and instructions. Ticket options are also available at that page.
