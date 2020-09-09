Wilmington Fire Department to host virtual 9/11 remembrance ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Each year, the Wilmington Fire Department hosts a memorial ceremony to remember the lives lost on 9/11, this year, the ceremony will go on, but it is being held virtually for the public due to COVID-19 regulations.
“On Friday, September 11th the Wilmington Fire Department will be hosting its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. This year, however, in lieu of an in-person event, the department is asking people to join them virtually via Facebook Live. This decision was made in an effort to comply with COVID-19 concerns and social distancing guidelines,” according to the WFD.
The event will be similar to those in the past and will be broadcast live from the Fallen Firefighters Memorial which is located at WFD Station 2, the ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m.
“The event is being held to honor the 343 first responders that sacrificed their lives to help others on September 11th, 19 years ago, as well as those who died in the line of duty while serving the City of Wilmington. During the ceremony, the WFD Honor Guard will raise the 9/11 Remembrance Flag and dignitaries will offer brief remarks. We encourage members of the media to attend and interviews will be conducted following the ceremony,” according to the WFD.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.