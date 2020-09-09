Wilmington Fire Department to host virtual 9/11 remembrance ceremony

“The event is being held to honor the 343 first responders that sacrificed their lives to help others on September 11th, 19 years ago, as well as those who died in the line of duty while serving the City of Wilmington. During the ceremony, the WFD Honor Guard will raise the 9/11 Remembrance Flag and dignitaries will offer brief remarks. We encourage members of the media to attend and interviews will be conducted following the ceremony,” according to the WFD.