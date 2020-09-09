WDI launches search for new president/CEO

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Downtown Incorporated (WDI) has formed a search committee for a new president/CEO after Ed Wolverton stepped down in July.
The search committee comprises 11 members from varied backgrounds, professions and interests who are involved in Wilmington’s downtown; past WDI chair Colin Tarrant will chair the committee.
“We have worked hard to put together a diverse and notable group of volunteers,” said Colin Tarrant, chair of the committee. “The search committee has a lot of important work ahead, but the selection process will be very deliberate and thoughtful to ensure we find the best possible fit for WDI and downtown Wilmington,” he added.
After member selection, the committee had its first meeting, September 2, where members determined goals for the committee.
Once the job description is finalized, the committee intends to advertise the position by September 14.
The committee will select finalists, conduct interviews and make recommendations to the WDI Executive Committee who will vote to determine which candidate will be offered the position
Committee members are as follows:
Colin Tarrant, Past-Chair of WDI, attorney at the downtown law firm, Block Crouch Keeter Behm & Sayed, LLP
Rob Beale, W.M. Jordan Company
Tom Davis, Past-Chair of WDI, City Block Apartments
Erris Dunston, City of Wilmington
Natalie English, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce
Jan Kennedy, New Hanover County Clerk of Court
Cathey Luna, Past-Chair of WDI, Luna Ad
Billy Mellon, manna
Jim Morton, Cape Fear Community College
Jennifer Rigby, New Hanover County
Kurt Taylor, NextGlass/Untappd
“I am so excited about the future for WDI and finding new ways to promote the economic growth and development of Downtown Wilmington,” said WDI chair Dane Scalise.
