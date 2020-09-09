Tourism Development Authority among industry groups looking to Congress for relief

Hufham said the TDA furloughed about half of its' staff when the pandemic began, to make it through the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year. She said the authority had a 28 percent budget decrease for 2020-21 because of estimated revenue losses. Even though DMOs cannot apply for the CARES Act relief funding, the TDA did receive some money through the state tourism office. But it came with stipulations on how it could be used. Hufham said the authority began working on a campaign to let visitors know it is safe to visit the area’s beaches.