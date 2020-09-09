New NC law includes one-time stipend for families, funding to expand rural internet access

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A coronavirus relief package signed by the governor Friday is expected to help families across North Carolina in a myriad of ways.
The Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 provides funding for everything from schools, disaster aid and coronavirus testing.
Under the house bill, more than one million families will be getting a check for $335. The payments are expected to go out by December 15, but they could be issued sooner.
The money will be sent to households with at least one child under 17 on tax forms who were North Carolina residents for the entire year of 2019.
There’s no rules on how you should spend the money and it’s a flat rate, meaning everyone gets the same check no matter how much you make or how many kids you have in your home.
To get a check, you just need to file a 2019 state income tax return by October 15 or apply for the grant through the Secretary of Revenue.
If you get your state income tax return by direct deposit, you will get your $335 that way, otherwise, it will be mailed to the address associated with your state income tax return.
House representative Brenden Jones was one of the primary sponsors of the bill and says he knows it wont alleviate the burdens put on families during the pandemic, but it was important to lawmakers that they extend a helping hand.
“Now with the world is in such disarray we just had to look at the big picture and there’s so many moving parts so it took 120 members in our side to get our think tanks and look at it from the mountains to the coast-- from the Virginia line to the South Carolina line, because everyone is affected differently by this,” said Jones.
In addition to helping families with the added expenses of the pandemic, it aims to alleviate some of the internet access concerns digital learning and working from home has brought to the spotlight. The law also contributes $30 million for the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Fund.
Representative Jones estimates the money will help up to 20,000 people across the state get online.
Applications for the grant will go out in the coming weeks and from there, it will only be a matter of time until homes will be able to be hardwired. The process will be moving quickly because the money will have to be out by December 30.
As a father of two school aged children, the legislator says he understands how important it is for families in rural areas to be able to get online.
“I understand and that’s why I fight so hard for this Internet you know living in the rural area that we live in in Columbus County when you have it sometimes it’s not very reliable so getting that reliability to these families it’s going to mean everything. And the way the world has changed so much in the last 180 days, my thought process is that a lot of jobs when I’ll be remote that we may not go back to so much brick and mortar,” said Brenden Jones.
