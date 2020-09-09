New NC law includes one-time stipend for families, funding to expand rural internet access

“I understand and that’s why I fight so hard for this Internet you know living in the rural area that we live in in Columbus County when you have it sometimes it’s not very reliable so getting that reliability to these families it’s going to mean everything. And the way the world has changed so much in the last 180 days, my thought process is that a lot of jobs when I’ll be remote that we may not go back to so much brick and mortar,” said Brenden Jones.