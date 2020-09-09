New Hanover Co. beaches see more visitors despite pandemic

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New tourism data shows the beach was the place to be this summer despite the ongoing pandemic and Safer at Home orders.
Room occupancy tax reports are used to compare tourism numbers year to year and month to month.
At the onset of the pandemic, most counties saw drops of 75% or more.
May saw a rush back to normal for Carolina Beach, and by June all three New Hanover County beach towns were reporting stronger numbers than in June of 2019.
Carolina Beach saw a 23.32% increase in June 2020 over June 2019.
Kure Beach saw a 19.47% increase in June 2020 over June 2019.
Wrightsville Beach saw a 6.88% increase in June 2020 over June 2019.
Certain types of get-aways, like rental houses and smaller hotels are thriving.
The Carolina Beach Inn is pet friendly, so the whole family can come and like most modern stays, they have strong wifi so whether it’s work or school you can get things done and people are taking advantage seven days a week. Owners Debi and Tom DiNatale say they’re booked nearly every night, not only on weekends.
“Our revenue has been up month over month since the very beginning because people [are] just coming every single day," said Carolina Beach Inn owner Debi DiNatale. "So usually it’s weaker during the week and more on weekends but since there’s no back to school traffic and people can work from here and do their schooling from here...”
Their inn is motel-style with exterior doors to each room and suite. There is no lobby or common area and it’s within walking distance to the beach, so interaction with other people is limited.
Overall -- the DiNatale’s say they’ve made up what they lost this spring and are on par with summers past.
However, they’re always worried another shutdown could come.
For leaders in the tourism industry, safety is the name of the game.
“So much of what’s going on right now is about visitor sentiment," said New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority President Kim Hufham. "You know, does the visitor feel comfortable and safe coming into a destination? They want to go somewhere they feel like the safety precautions are there.”
Overall New Hanover County saw a only half-percent (.52%) jump in June.
Despite efforts like ‘Downtown Alive,’ the City of Wilmington was down almost 25% and the convention center district was down 37%.
Millions of dollars in tax revenue has already been lost.
Within city limits tourism is usually related to sports and corporate conferences, which have largely been cancelled.
It was predicted earlier this summer that tourism would focus on travel within a family’s home state and that open-air destinations like North Carolina’s mountains and beaches would thrive.
So far, that’s proving true.
