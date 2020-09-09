The First Tee of Greater Wilmington hosts virtual pro-am

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s new Phase 2.5 of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic includes a limit on mass gatherings of 25 people inside and 50 outside.
The limitations are keeping The First Tee of Greater Wilmington from hosting its annual golf tournament in-person.
Instead, the organization is planning a virtual pro-am to coincide with the upcoming U.S. Open championship on September 17-20.
You play a round of golf on your own, then use the TDJ Golf app and pick the pros you think will play the best at the U.S. Open.
“You post your score against your handicap,” said Randy Hofer, Executive Director of The First Tee of Greater Wilmington. “You pick three of your players off different tiers and they shoot their score and hopefully they make the cut, then you enter your picks. Then the prizes are awarded amongst the top 10 finishers.”
It’s $25 per round, and you can play as many rounds as you would like, with the proceeds benefiting The First Tee.
“Normally, per person, it’s $150 to play a round,” said Hofer. “So, for $25 we would love people to sign up for the foursome themselves. That enables them to have four picks of pros that they can mix and match. And they can post four scores if they want or put their one score in that they do at their own golf course.”
The organization has had to be creative to keep its programs going during the pandemic.
Luckily, being an outdoor activity does help with bringing kids and parents out for instruction and growth.
“So far this year, we’ve done pretty well with the coronavirus even though we had to limit the summer camp attendance,” Hofer said. “We had to postpone our annual Pine Valley golf tournament so that was hard. We are filling up for fall right now. Overall, with limited capacity.”
The First Tee hopes to do a similar event for the Masters which was pushed back from April to November because of the pandemic.
