First Alert Forecast: unsettled at home and in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Wherever you are in the Cape Fear Region, keep your umbrella handy Wednesday as variably cloudy or overcast skies deliver periods of rain and isolated heavier thunderstorms. Humid northeast breezes flowing under the gray ought to ensure temperatures hold in the 70s and 80s as opposed to the more intense 90s. Our coastal hazards for Wednesday will include a low to moderate rip current risk and the chance for a rogue waterspout.
The National Hurricane Center will continue to monitor a disorganized low pressure system between the Outer Banks and Bermuda - essentially the eastern flank of our unsettled Wednesday weather maker. This feature has low odds of consolidating into a poorly-organized tropical storm as it pushes west toward the Carolinas by this weekend. Interesting for sure! But, regardless of its development, impacts are the same: on-and-off rain remains in the forecast for the Cape Fear Region.
More defined tropical systems continue to operate in the deep Atlantic Ocean this Wednesday. There, Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene thankfully do not pose any immediate threats to land, but additional strong tropical waves of low pressure poised to chug westward from Africa. September is the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season and your continued vigilance and preparedness is vital: wect.com/hurricane.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Visit your WECT Weather App interactive radar to dodge our home-grown downpours and, with the “tropical tracks” overlay, track any and all active tropical systems. Your First Alert Weather Team appreciates your trust!
