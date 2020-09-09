First Alert Forecast: unsettled at home and in the tropics

The National Hurricane Center will continue to monitor a disorganized low pressure system between the Outer Banks and Bermuda - essentially the eastern flank of our unsettled Wednesday weather maker. This feature has low odds of consolidating into a poorly-organized tropical storm as it pushes west toward the Carolinas by this weekend. Interesting for sure! But, regardless of its development, impacts are the same: on-and-off rain remains in the forecast for the Cape Fear Region.