First Alert Forecast: unsettled at home and busy in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Wherever you are in the Cape Fear Region, keep your umbrella handy the next few days as variably cloudy or overcast skies deliver periods of rain and isolated heavier thunderstorms. Humid northeast breezes flowing under the gray ought to ensure temperatures hold in the 70s and 80s as opposed to the more intense 90s. Our coastal hazards for Wednesday will include a low to moderate rip current risk and the chance for a rogue waterspout.