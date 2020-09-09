As exploration of NHRMC’s future nears its end, PAG leaders remain confident in deal with Novant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The process to determine the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center is nearly complete.
Just a week shy of the one-year anniversary of the 3-2 decision by the New Hanover County Commission to begin exploring the hospital’s future, the group they charged with the task dug into some of the final details of a purchase agreement with Novant Health.
The Partnership Advisory Group met virtually to discuss the agreement set to be released in the coming weeks.
Barb Biehner, one of the group co-chairs, said the document closely resembles the letter of intent signed by the parties after the county commission approved moving forward with the Novant deal.
“The nice thing for us was that the letter of intent was far more detailed than a very standard [letter of intent],” Biehner said after the meeting. “So as we turned it into the definitive agreement, it really just kind of enhanced what was already there. And a lot of our questions already answered, but [the meeting] gave us the chance to sit down and talk with counsel and with the rest of the partnership advisory group to make sure we covered all the areas of concern that we had.”
Most of that discussion took place during a closed session of the group, but the draft agreement will be released to the public ahead of a public hearing expected to take place at the end of the month.
Biehner said the agreement covers the key points the PAG identified while it was crafting its Request for Proposals, including a focus on new research opportunities and the assurance that local governance will be maintained.
She said the conversation Wednesday night focused on those goals.
"We really just enforced the fact that we’re still very much on board with the decision to move forward and that we’ve really covered all the bases of how to how to do this the right way in the best interest of the community.”
The next steps in the process are as follows:
- The draft agreement will be released at least 10 days before a public hearing on the document to be held by the New Hanover County Commission.
- The PAG will then vote on the final agreement before sending it to the NHRMC Board of Trustees for concurrence.
- The final agreement will go before the New Hanover County Commission for a final vote.
The public hearing is expected to take place by the end of September, with the county’s vote anticipated within the first couple weeks of October, Biehner told group members.
In the meantime, the PAG will continue its series of “community forums” that have been hosted virtually for the last several weeks.
“At this point, we’re trying to get that information that all those groups had out to the community,” fellow Co-Chair Spence Broadhurst said, “and so the forums have been a good opportunity to do that. You know, we’d love to do them personally if we could, but obviously, you know, the hand we’ve been dealt, we have to do it virtually. But it’s been very effective. And I think we’ve got really good feedback.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.