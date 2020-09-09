As exploration of NHRMC’s future nears its end, PAG leaders remain confident in deal with Novant

“The nice thing for us was that the letter of intent was far more detailed than a very standard [letter of intent],” Biehner said after the meeting. “So as we turned it into the definitive agreement, it really just kind of enhanced what was already there. And a lot of our questions already answered, but [the meeting] gave us the chance to sit down and talk with counsel and with the rest of the partnership advisory group to make sure we covered all the areas of concern that we had.”