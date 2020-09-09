Columbus County school bus involved in accident while picking up students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County school bus was involved in an accident on Wednesday morning on U.S. 74/76 near Bolton.
Around 15 students were aboard the bus at the time along with a monitor, all of the students were evaluated at the scene and were okay, their parents picked them up, according to Columbus County Schools Spokesperson Kelly Jones.
Two cars were involved in the incident and both drivers were uninjured, the monitor was going to get checked out, according to Jones.
The bus was stopped and picking up a student at the time of the accident.
