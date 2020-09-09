Columbus Co. man sold drugs to undercover agent with toddler in car, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man is being held on a $2 million bond following his arrest on heroin-related charges over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the agency’s Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into drug dealing in the Sandy Ridge community in Whiteville following complaints from citizens.
During the investigation, undercover agents purchased drugs from Christopher Scott Deans, 24, multiple times, including one purchase where Deans had a toddler in the vehicle with him, the news release stated.
Deans was taken into custody by Whiteville police on Sept. 6 and charged with:
- Misdemeanor child abuse
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin (2 counts)
- Sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance
- Maintaining a vehicle to keep/sell a controlled substance
- Sell/deliver heroin (2 counts)
