Christmas comes early for Riverwalk: ‘USS Christmas’ to film scenes in downtown Wilmington next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Riverwalk will get into the holiday spirit a little early this year!
Scenes for the Hallmark holiday movie “USS Christmas” will be filmed at two locations along the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington.
According to film permit applications submitted by the production company, scenes will be filmed at the Pilot House on Sept. 14 and Claude Howell Park on Sept. 15.
At the Pilot House, located at 2 Ann St., a crew will film scenes of characters having dinner and sharing a moment by the river.
On Sept. 15, scenes will be filmed where “characters share hot chocolate and discuss life, walk down Riverwalk and into the park, sit at bench,” according to the permit application.
The production company also is requesting to dress the Riverwalk behind both shooting locations with Christmas decorations, including wreaths on posts, garland along railings and twinkling lights.
Prop snow also will be placed on the Riverwalk.
“The loose snow being used is a biodegradable, paper-based product which dissolves with water and 100% environmentally friendly,” permits state. “The snow, which is on a surface such as a sidewalk or grass, will be placed on top of a latex blanket (to assist with clean up). Once finished, the ‘blanket’ is removed and snow disposed of. Any remaining snow will be washed away by our special FX team with water.”
While pedestrian traffic may be controlled on the Riverwalk during filming of scenes, no street closures are planned for either day.
