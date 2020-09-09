Christmas comes early for Riverwalk: ‘USS Christmas’ to film scenes in downtown Wilmington next week

“The loose snow being used is a biodegradable, paper-based product which dissolves with water and 100% environmentally friendly,” permits state. “The snow, which is on a surface such as a sidewalk or grass, will be placed on top of a latex blanket (to assist with clean up). Once finished, the ‘blanket’ is removed and snow disposed of. Any remaining snow will be washed away by our special FX team with water.”