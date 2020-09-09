CFPUA to test water-flow restrictors for unpaid accounts

“CFPUA announced that it was suspending delinquency-related disconnections and late fees on March 13, more than two weeks before an executive order by Governor Roy Cooper barred disconnections and late fees. The executive order expired July 30, but CFPUA has maintained its suspension. For residential customers, the suspension of shutoffs and late fees will continue until the pilot program begins. Even under the suspension and during the pilot program, however, regular account charges will continue to accrue. CFPUA encourages customers who may be behind on bills to contact customer service at 910-332-6550 to discuss options for payment,” according to the release.