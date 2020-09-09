Boil advisory issued for more than 300 CFPUA customers in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A boil advisory has been issued for approximately 300 residential and 20 business CFPUA customers in downtown Wilmington.
The precautionary boil water advisory is for customers at 201 and 205 North Front St. and 106 North Water St. as CFPUA crews make emergency repairs to a leaking water main.
During the boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.
