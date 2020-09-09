Added screen time can spell trouble at bedtime

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As many children learn from home and as many adults continue to work from home during this pandemic, screen time is up across the board.
The extra screen time can keep you up at night, according to Breni Malpass from Seaside Sleep Consulting.
Malpass said that sleep is especially essential as the pandemic continues.
“Sleep is important for our bodies, not only for my immune system standpoint but from a learning standpoint,” she said. “Lack of sleep has been associated with learning and behavioral issues especially in younger kids so we want to make sure we can do everything we can to make sure our kids are successful right now.”
Malpass advised that all devices are turned off at least one hour before bedtime.
“That will really give our brain a chance to kind of calm down and prepare for sleep,” she said. “The other thing too is to take all the electronics out of the bedroom.”
She said the blue and white waves from the screens trick your eyes into thinking the sun is still out, thereby suppressing production of melatonin which helps us sleep.
“The other thing too is really just having that schedule,” she said. "That’s really helpful, I think, for the entire family. Pretend like you really are in traditional school and we’re in person. Lay your clothes out the night before and have dinner at the same time every night and set aside a special time for homework.
Malpass recommended reading before bedtime for both children and adults.
“Those schedules really help us feel secure right now in a world where we have very little control and these are the things we can control,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.