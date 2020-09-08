The Town of Oak Island tables action on proposed evacuation policy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island tabled action on the proposed mandatory evacuation policy at its meeting Tuesday, September 8 because a state of emergency must first be declared before a mandatory evacuation can be ordered.
According to Oak Island Public Information Officer Kyle Thomas, that was not included in the proposed policy to order a mandatory evacuation for non-residents, visitors and guests within the town if a named tropical storm or hurricane is forecast to make landfall between Georgetown, South Carolina and Wilmington, North Carolina.
Before Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Ocean Isle Beach on August 3, a mandatory evacuation order of visitors had not been issued by the Town of Oak Island while people at other nearby beach towns were ordered to evacuate.
After residents and visitors experienced more than six feet of storm surge from Hurricane Isaias and damage to the island was extensive, the Oak Island Town Council decided to pursue a mandatory evacuation policy for non-residents, visitors and guests.
