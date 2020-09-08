As summer winds down dogs are allowed on some beaches once again, others still have to wait

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the summer begins to come to an end the fun is just beginning for pets as local restrictions are lifted (or loosened) in some beach towns allowing dogs and their owners to enjoy a day at the beach.
In Brunswick County some beach towns use the Labor Day holiday to mark the end of dog restrictions. In New Hanover county, residents will have wait a few more weeks before taking their four-legged friends to play in the sand.
While most towns do allow dogs at some point there are different regulations in place in every town. It should go without saying that pet owners are asked to clean up after their pets.
- Leashed dogs are allowed on the beaches of Oak Island year-round
- Dogs are allowed off their leashes on the beach only from October 15 – March 15 and under certain conditions. Please click on the following for specific details. Sec.4-46. - Unrestrained Dogs
- Dogs not leashed, but under control of its owner, are permitted on the beach strand between the hours of dawn and 9:00 a.m.
- Additionally from October 15 through March 15, dogs not leashed, but under control of its owner, are permitted on the beach strand.
- Pets are not allowed on the beach from May 20 to September 10, except between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. daily.
- Pets must be on a leash at all times on the island.
- No dogs allowed on beach strand from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
- Dogs are allowed but they must be on a leash during turtle season, May 1 – November 15.
- Dogs must be on a leash no longer than 10 feet in length at all times.
- From the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day, dogs are not allowed on the beach from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dogs are allowed on a leash on the beach from Oct 1 – March 31
- All dogs are required to be on a leash at all times.
- April 1st through September 30th, dogs are allowed on the beach during restricted hours BEFORE 9:00 a.m. and AFTER 5:00 p.m. Dogs are not allowed on the beach between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- October 1 – March 31, dogs are allowed on the beach during all hours.
- Dogs are permitted from April 1 – September 30 of each year.
- Dogs are permitted on the beaches in Surf City but must be on a leash no more than 10-feet long.
- Dogs are allowed, but they must be on a leash 20 ft or less from May 15 – September 30.
- At other times the dog must be under voice command of a responsible person, but does not have to be on a leash.
