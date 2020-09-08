Snow in September: Hallmark Channel’s ‘USS Christmas’ begins filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Winter came early, at least for one neighborhood in Wilmington, Tuesday morning.
A light coating of the fluffy white stuff was visible at a home on Borden Avenue in the Forest Hills community as crews with Hallmark’s newest holiday movie, “USS Christmas,” kicked off filming. The front of the home was transformed into a wintery wonderland while crews prepared to film interior and exterior scenes.
According to permits from the city, the “snow” is a biodegradable, paper-based product that dissolves with water.
Shoots are also planned at homes on Colonial Drive and Brookwood Avenue in Forest Hills, Caprice Bistro in downtown Wilmington, and at the Battleship North Carolina.
A spokeswoman for the battleship didn’t have any specific dates for filming but said the battleship will remain open to the public while production is on-site. The tour route might be adjusted to accommodate filming, as needed.
“USS Christmas” stars Trevor Donovan and Jen Lilley, however, not a lot of details are known about the plot of the movie. In a prior interview, Donovan, who is no stranger to Hallmark Christmas movies having starred in three of them, said he is playing a Navy pilot.
It’s unclear when the new movie will premiere on the Hallmark Channel, but due to their quick shooting schedules, a release later this year seems likely.
