Proposed Wrightsville Beach noise ordinance would better define unreasonable noises

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Wrightsville Beach has faced complaints from residents throughout the years regarding unwelcome noises, from the dumping of glass bottles to partygoers. Although there is already a noise oridinance on the books, town leaders asked staff to revise to ordinance to make it ’more enforceable.’
The current noise ordinance in Wrightsville Beach reads, “It shall be unlawful for any person, firm, or corporation to create or assist in creating any unreasonably loud, distributing sound levels in the town, taking into consideration volume, duration, frequency, and other characteristics of the sound.”
However, it lacks definitions and is decades old.
The new ordinance as written includes new definitions to help both residents and those tasked with enforcement know what is expected.
When it comes to noise ordinances creating one that is constitutional is difficult Town Attorney Brian Edes said.
There are two different routes most ordinances take, placing decibel limits on sounds (like the City of Wilmington’s) and the more simple, definition-based like what has been presented to the Board of Alderment.
Neither the new or existing ordinance include decibel levels when it comes to defining reasonable noises leaving violations up to those enforcing the code to determine making the ordinance very subjective.
“The cons of the decibel ordinance is one, you have to have the equipment ... one reader alone is $3,500 ... secondly if you are downtown here and you are getting noise from all directions you have to be sophisticated enough to account for this much noise coming from over here etc,” Edes said.
Instead, the new ordinance defines reasonable and unreasonable noises that are permitted and prohibited in the town.
When the term ’reasonable person’ is used in the new ordinance it essentially means a person who is moderate, fair, and reasonable. If a noise complaint is accused of being unreasonable it will be up to a Wrightsville Beach Police Officer to determine the noise’s reasonableness.
The definitions also state that an unreasonably loud noise is “a noise which is loud, raucous and distributing which unreasonably obstructs, disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort, health, peace, or safety of reasonable persons of reasonable sensibilities.”
There are some noises that the town would prohibit at all times under the new ordinance including:
- Noises intended to disturb
- Horns and sirens
- Frequent and constant yelling and shouting in a volume that will annoy or disturb a reasonable person
- Alarms (unless a crime is being committed)
- Engine brakes
- Loading, unloading, opening boxes
- Vehicles creating amplified sounds that would disturb a reasonable person
- Animals that create frequent, constant, or continual noise that tends to disturb or annoy
The new ordinance would also include a number of noises that are prohibited between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., these include:
- Outdoor use of television sets, radios, music amplification and playing devices (if audible from more than 150 feet from the source)
- Indoor use of musical instruments if clearly audible from within another person’s abode
- Yelling, shouting, singing, or whistling outdoors at a volume that can be heard within another person’s abode
- Parties and the noise from them including noise from many people speaking at one time as well as ’drunken conversations’
- Fireworks except as permitted with a valid permit
- Construction activity
- Loading and unloading commercial vehicles
There are also those noises exempt from the proposed ordinance.
Town employees and vehicles engaged in normal day-to-day operations are exempt from noise violations as are community events and sporting events held on town property. The ordinary use of power tools like lawnmowers and chainsaws are permitted between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. provided they are being use for legitimate purposes.
The full ordinance can be found in the document below and the Board of Aldermen will meet on Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m. to consider it.
