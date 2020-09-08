PCS Board of Education approves name change for Burgaw Elementary School, announces release date for findings of racial investigation

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a name change for Burgaw Elementary to C.F. Pope Elementary School at a meeting Tuesday, September 8.
The school was originally C.F. Pope Elementary during times of segregation; it was changed to Burgaw Elementary School once the school became integrated in the 1960s.
Recently, a group of C.F. Pope alumni signed a petition to get the name changed back.
“I don’t view this as changing the name of the school, I view it as restoring history,” said vice chair Ken Smith. “It is a way we keep our history alive and active.”
C.F. Pope was an African-American Baptist minister and longtime principal in the education system.
Also, there was an amendment change to the agenda to discuss releasing the findings of the racial investigation.
Before board members went into a closed session, chairman Don Hall said the report from the “N-word” investigation will be released Wednesday.
