NHC Commissioners vote to move forward with redeveloping county government center
The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners voted to move forward with redeveloping the county government center and approved new lease (Source: LS3P)
By WECT Staff | September 8, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 9:07 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners voted to take the next steps toward redeveloping the county government center at a meeting Tuesday, September 8.

The commissioners approved the financing for the county’s 20-year lease on the center; the cost of redeveloping it is expected to be around $49 million.

To finance the project, the county must apply to the state’s local government commission for approval.

On June 15, 2020, the commissioners approved a public private partnership agreement with Cape Fear FD Stonewater, LLC for the purpose of redeveloping the government center facility to include a new Emergency Operations and 911 Center and new, mixed-use commercial buildings.

Rezoning request

At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners also approved a rezoning request for Ridgewood Gardens Health Investors to rezone nearly 30 acres of land along Old Market Street and Futch Creek Road.

The proposed development would be a mixed-use senior living project that would include 338 units and a four-unit, mixed-use building.

