NHC Commissioners vote to move forward with redeveloping county government center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners voted to take the next steps toward redeveloping the county government center at a meeting Tuesday, September 8.
The commissioners approved the financing for the county’s 20-year lease on the center; the cost of redeveloping it is expected to be around $49 million.
To finance the project, the county must apply to the state’s local government commission for approval.
On June 15, 2020, the commissioners approved a public private partnership agreement with Cape Fear FD Stonewater, LLC for the purpose of redeveloping the government center facility to include a new Emergency Operations and 911 Center and new, mixed-use commercial buildings.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners also approved a rezoning request for Ridgewood Gardens Health Investors to rezone nearly 30 acres of land along Old Market Street and Futch Creek Road.
The proposed development would be a mixed-use senior living project that would include 338 units and a four-unit, mixed-use building.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.