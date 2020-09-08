NCHSAA modifies guidelines for upcoming 2020-2021 sports season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) made modifications to the workout guidelines on Tuesday.
Schools can now have 25 persons in an indoor facility and 50 outdoor. This move came after North Carolina moved into Phase 2.5, increasing the number of people allowed at a mass gathering.
The NCHSAA also increased the number of meets for Swimming, Cross-Country, and Track & Field from 10 to 14.
And the date for the cheerleading invitational meet was moved from May 1, 2021, to May 22, 2021.
In addition, the NCHSAA announced dates for the playoffs.
