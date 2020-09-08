LabCorp launches a single test for multiple respiratory infections including COVID-19

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - LabCorp announced Tuesday, September 8, it had created a combined test that detects multiple respiratory infections including COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and influenza A/B.
The test is available to the public through doctors, hospitals and other authorized healthcare providers nationwide.
The single-panel test, which detects multiple types of infections, will help doctors determine appropriate treatment options.
“Individuals infected with COVID-19, influenza A/B, or RSV, often experience similar symptoms of cough, fever, chest tightness, and body aches, providing a potential surge of patients seeking testing,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics. “Leveraging our scientific and technological expertise to simultaneously test for four major respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, will provide doctors a simple, efficient way to diagnose their patients.”
LabCorp has also applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to offer the combined test as an at-home test collection kit through Pixel by LabCorp; it is pending FDA authorization.
For more information, individuals can speak to their doctor, healthcare provider or visit LabCorp’s COVID-19 website.
