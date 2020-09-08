First Alert Forecast: stormy at home and across the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! After a few cloudy but comfortable days, a pattern change begins today and will continue for the next several days. Expect daily shower and storm chances amid seasonable temperatures. So far September has only put down a trace of rain but after the next few days some backyards could pick up 2-3″+ depending on where the heavier pockets of rain develop. Stay alert for localized flooding!