First Alert Forecast: stormy at home and across the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! After a few cloudy but comfortable days, a pattern change begins today and will continue for the next several days. Expect daily shower and storm chances amid seasonable temperatures. So far September has only put down a trace of rain but after the next few days some backyards could pick up 2-3″+ depending on where the heavier pockets of rain develop. Stay alert for localized flooding!
In the tropics, new tropical storm development appears probable in the open ocean. Long-range computer models indicate no major Carolina threats at this time, but your continued vigilance is appreciated. As we work through the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list, four more names remain before we transition over to the Greek alphabet. This has only ever happened one other time in 2005.
Tropical Storm Paulette is midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Caribbean Islands, Paulette is churning westward. Its five-day cone is over open water and is annotated exclusively with tropical storm symbols. Tropical Storm Rene is bringing tropical storm conditions to the Cape Verde Islands and is moving westbound. The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center affords the storm a track over warm waters, building to hurricane strength later this week.
Your First Alert Weather Team is also watching a disorganized area of low-pressure system near Bermuda. This westbound system carries a 30-40% development odds
through the end of the week. Given its geographic closeness to North Carolina, this feature warrants close monitoring, and will be a source for scattered showers and storms in the coming days.
Bringing the dialogue back home, catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington below, which includes the return to higher daily odds for showers and storms mentioned earlier. Don’t forget, for a full ten-day forecast for your exact location, simply tap your WECT Weather App. Thanks for checking in!
