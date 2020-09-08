First Alert Forecast: back to work tracking active weather locally and abroad

Hello on this Tuesday morning! After a beautiful, comfortable, not to mention long holiday weekend, the pattern is flipping as low pressure moves closer to the Carolinas. This will result in an onshore flow bring better opportunities for scattered showers and storms through the end of the week. There is an unseen benefit though... no heat wave in this extended forecast! In fact, daily highs will be in the seasonable middle to upper 80s. while overnight lows will run through the lower and middle 70s.
In the tropics, new tropical storm development appears probable in the open ocean. Long-range computer models indicate no major Carolina threats at this time, but your continued vigilance is appreciated...
Tropical Storm Paulette: Midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Caribbean Islands, Paulette is churning westward. Its five-day cone is over open water and is annotated exclusively with tropical storm symbols.
Tropical Storm Rene: is bringing tropical storm conditions to the Cape Verde Islands and is moving westbound. The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center affords the storm a track over warm waters, building to hurricane strength later this week.
Other areas of interest: We are also watching a low-pressure system near Bermuda. This westbound system carries 30% development odds from the National Hurricane Center. Given its geographic closeness to North Carolina, this feature warrants close monitoring, even though it is disorganized.
Bringing the dialogue back home, catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington below, which includes the return to higher daily odds for showers and storms mentioned earlier. Don’t forget, for a full ten-day forecast for your exact location, simply tap your WECT Weather App. Thanks for checking in!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.