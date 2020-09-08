First Alert Forecast: back to work tracking active weather locally and abroad

Hello on this Tuesday morning! After a beautiful, comfortable, not to mention long holiday weekend, the pattern is flipping as low pressure moves closer to the Carolinas. This will result in an onshore flow bring better opportunities for scattered showers and storms through the end of the week. There is an unseen benefit though... no heat wave in this extended forecast! In fact, daily highs will be in the seasonable middle to upper 80s. while overnight lows will run through the lower and middle 70s.